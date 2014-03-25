New Issue- PfZ Schweiz prices multi tranche deal

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 412 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2018
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.256
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0240623741
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 618 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 10, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.573
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0240623758
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 101.748
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Temporary ISIN CH0240623766
ISIN CH0235475354
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
