New Issue- Digital stout prices 300 mln stg 2023 bond

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Digital Stout Holding, LLC
Guarantor Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
and Digital Realty Trust, LP
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date October 13, 2023
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.393
Yield 4.83 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BAML, Lloyds, BBVA,
Credit Suisse, HSBC, RBC, RBS & Sumitomo
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1022018847
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.