New Issue- IBRD prices 75 mln Zambian Kwacha 2015 bond

April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 75 million Zambian Kwacha
Maturity Date October 9, 2015
Coupon 10.75 pct
Issue price 99.8375
Reoffer price 99.8375
Yield 10.876 pct
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1055180217
