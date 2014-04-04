New Issue- Metlife prices 300 mln sfr 2019 bond

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.377
Reoffer price 99.927
Yield 0.765 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0241634929
