New Issue-TD prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 FRN

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 16, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 28 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 28 basis points
Payment Date June 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1077711403
