New Issue-GE Capital prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 19, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.645
Yield 2.461 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1078758833
