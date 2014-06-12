New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 1312 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Guarantor RBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.2bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2019 OBL

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & SG-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Canada

ISIN XS1078753958

