New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 1312 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Guarantor RBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Reoffer price 99.878
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.2bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2019 OBL
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & SG-CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Canada
ISIN XS1078753958
