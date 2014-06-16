版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BUZZ-Dara Biosciences: Shares up as drug gets orphan status

** The drugmaker's shares up 23.2 percent at $1.38 premarket after the company said the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted an orphan drug status to its experimental compound used to treat multiple myeloma - a bone marrow cancer

** Orphan drug status - for drugs developed to treat rare diseases - gives the drugmaker incentives, including a seven-year marketing exclusivity
