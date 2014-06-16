BUZZ-Dara Biosciences: Shares up as drug gets orphan status

UPDATE 2-ABB sees growth in small orders and some signs of recovery
* Sees early signs of recovery in sectors hit by energy downturn
** The drugmaker's shares up 23.2 percent at $1.38 premarket after the company said the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted an orphan drug status to its experimental compound used to treat multiple myeloma - a bone marrow cancer
** Orphan drug status - for drugs developed to treat rare diseases - gives the drugmaker incentives, including a seven-year marketing exclusivity
* Sees early signs of recovery in sectors hit by energy downturn
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.