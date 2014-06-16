New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 14, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.088
Reoffer price 100.388
Yield 0.9425 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0247163618
