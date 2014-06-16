New Issue-Bank of America prices dual tranche deal

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of America Corp
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 80bp
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS1079726763
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.211
Yield 2.465 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.3bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1079726334
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank Of America
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated