New Issue-Bank of America prices dual tranche deal

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of America Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 80bp

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS1079726763

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.211

Yield 2.465 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1079726334

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank Of America

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

