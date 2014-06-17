New Issue-Accor prices 150 mln SFR 2022 bond

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 1.75 pct
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.637
Reoffer price 100.037
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0245865842
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.