版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 22:27 BJT

New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 FRN

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐