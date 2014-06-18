New Issue-Rabobank prices 400 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank SA

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 09, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisee & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN CH0247422071

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)