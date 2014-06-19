New Issue- KT Kira prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KT Kira Sertifikalar Varlk Kiralama A..

Obligor Kuveyt Turk Katlm Bankas A..

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 26, 2019

Coupon 5.162 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) KFH Investment, Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank, ADIB, Citigroup, DIB, Emirates NBD Capital,

QNB Capital LLC,Commercial Bank International PSC & QInvest LLC

Ratings BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

