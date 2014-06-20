New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.853

Reoffer yield 7.30 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

Notes The issue size will total 750 billion Indonesian Rupiah

when fungible

Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1078781496

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)