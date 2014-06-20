New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.853
Reoffer yield 7.30 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Notes The issue size will total 750 billion Indonesian Rupiah
when fungible
Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS1078781496
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: