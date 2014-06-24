版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 04:53 BJT

IMS Health to buy some Cegedim businesses for $520 mln

June 24 U.S. healthcare information company IMS Health Holdings Inc said it would buy certain businesses from French healthcare software company Cegedim for about $520 million in cash.

The company, which went public in April, said it would buy Cegedim's information solutions and customer relationship management (CRM) businesses.

The TPG Capital Management-backed company said it expects to finance the deal through a mix of cash and existing credit facilities.

The deal is expected to immediately add to IMS's adjusted profit once the deal closes, which is anticipated to be early next year. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐