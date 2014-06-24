IMS Health to buy some Cegedim businesses for $520 mln

June 24 U.S. healthcare information company IMS
Health Holdings Inc said it would buy certain businesses
from French healthcare software company Cegedim for
about $520 million in cash.
The company, which went public in April, said it would buy
Cegedim's information solutions and customer relationship
management (CRM) businesses.
The TPG Capital Management-backed company said it expects to
finance the deal through a mix of cash and existing credit
facilities.
The deal is expected to immediately add to IMS's adjusted
profit once the deal closes, which is anticipated to be early
next year.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)