BUZZ-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Acquires rights to liver drug

** Drugmaker's shares up 2 pct at $154.99

** Acquires U.S. marketing rights for liver drug defibrotide in the U.S. from privately held Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc for $75 million

** Defibrotide treats complications in the liver, caused from high-dose chemotherapy given to patients undergoing stem cell transplantation

** Jazz already sells the drug in the European Union under the brand name Defiteli
