BUZZ-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Acquires rights to liver drug

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
** Drugmaker's shares up 2 pct at $154.99
** Acquires U.S. marketing rights for liver drug defibrotide in the U.S. from privately held Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc for $75 million
** Defibrotide treats complications in the liver, caused from high-dose chemotherapy given to patients undergoing stem cell transplantation
** Jazz already sells the drug in the European Union under the brand name Defiteli
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors with one exception: 2016 compensation report did not find a majority of the consultative vote Source text - http://bit.ly/2onnOik
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.