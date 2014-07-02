New Issue-IFC prices $3.0 bln 2019 bond

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 1.834 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 14.3 basis point
Over the CT5
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US45950KCD00
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: