New Issue- IBRD prices 684.85 mln Russian ruble 2016 bond

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 684.85 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date October 11, 2016
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 101.692
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 2.0 pct (0.125 pct m&u and 1.875 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015