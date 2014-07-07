BUZZ- GT Advanced Technologies Inc: UBS downgrade

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
** The sapphire glass maker's shares down 8 pct at $18.04 premarket on Monday
** UBS downgrades company - whose glass is used in Apple Inc's iPhone 5S - to "neutral" from "buy" and removes it from its "US Key Call List"
** The brokerage says company shipped less sapphire in May and was not sure why the company's production has slowed down
** UBS says it is concerned that GT Advanced Technologies is yet to confirm receipt of its fourth prepayment from Apple, which the brokerage expected to be at the end of April
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.