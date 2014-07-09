New Issue-Alpiq prices 300 mln SFR 2024 bond

BRIEF-Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.296
Reoffer price 99.696
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0248890490
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle