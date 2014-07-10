New Issue-Skyland prices $500 mln 2017 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Skyland Mining (BVI) Limited
Guarantor China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.634 pct
Reoffer Yield 3.63 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, BofA Merrill
Lynch and CCB International
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) and BBB (S&P)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
