版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 23:57 BJT

BUZZ-TRW Automotive Holdings Corp: Report of buyout talks

July 10 ** Auto parts supplier's shares up as much as 8.1 pct, touches life high at $98.80

** Bloomberg says Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with the company

** ZF Friedrichshafen values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐