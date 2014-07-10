BUZZ-TRW Automotive Holdings Corp: Report of buyout talks

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy reports FY 2016 financial results
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
July 10 ** Auto parts supplier's shares up as much as 8.1 pct, touches life high at $98.80
** Bloomberg says Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with the company
** ZF Friedrichshafen values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG)
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
* Encana firmly on track to maximize value from its condensate-rich Montney asset
* Eastmain Resources Inc. announces amendments to RSU plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: