GlaxoSmithKline recalls painkiller in Puerto Rico

July 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc recalled about 10,600 bottles of its painkiller sold in Puerto Rico after finding the packaging was not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Panadol is a paracetamol-based pain reliever which was sold exclusively in Puerto Rico from November 2012 through February 2014 for about $10, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)