BRIEF-Teck CEO says second-quarter outlook "very solid"
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
July 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc recalled about 10,600 bottles of its painkiller sold in Puerto Rico after finding the packaging was not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
Panadol is a paracetamol-based pain reliever which was sold exclusively in Puerto Rico from November 2012 through February 2014 for about $10, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
HOUSTON, April 25 Valero Energy Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Joe Gorder said he expects costs for renewable fuel credits to drag on the company's returns in the second quarter of 2017.
* EU to ban online discrimination based on place of residence