BUZZ-Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc: Enters deal to sell antifungal drug in US

** Drugmaker's shares up 3.28 pct at $16.36 premarket

** Company says it entered into an agreement with a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to market Anacor's antifungal treatment in the United States

** Anacor to get upfront payments of $40 million and an additional milestone payment of $25 million expected to be paid in January 2015, it said

** FDA approved the drug, Kerydin, for the topical treatment of a fungal infection of the toenail, on July 8