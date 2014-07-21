BUZZ-Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc: Enters deal to sell antifungal drug in US

UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in U.S. treasuries probe -Bloomberg
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
** Drugmaker's shares up 3.28 pct at $16.36 premarket
** Company says it entered into an agreement with a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to market Anacor's antifungal treatment in the United States
** Anacor to get upfront payments of $40 million and an additional milestone payment of $25 million expected to be paid in January 2015, it said
** FDA approved the drug, Kerydin, for the topical treatment of a fungal infection of the toenail, on July 8
