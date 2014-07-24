New Issue-IADB prices A$350 mln 2020 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount A$350 million
Maturity Date February 7, 2020
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 98.944
Reoffer price 98.944
Yield 3.4625 pct
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date August 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500(Oz)-1
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under the issuer's MTN programme
ISIN AU3CB0222867
