Lower printer sales hurt Xerox's revenue

July 25 Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent
fall in second-quarter revenue, hurt by lower demand in its
printing business.
Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million, or 22
cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $271
million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $5.29 billion from $5.39 billion a year
earlier. Revenue from its printing business, which accounts for
40 percent of total revenue, fell 6 percent.
