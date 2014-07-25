New Issue- Redco Properties prices $125 mln 2019 bond

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Redco Properties Group Ltd

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date August 1, 2019

Coupon 13.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.75 pct

Payment Date August 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC, Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley, VTB,

Kingston Securities & SC lowy

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

