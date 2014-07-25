版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 22:10 BJT

New Issue- Redco Properties prices $125 mln 2019 bond

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Redco Properties Group Ltd

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date August 1, 2019

Coupon 13.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.75 pct

Payment Date August 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC, Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley, VTB,

Kingston Securities & SC lowy

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐