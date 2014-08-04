BUZZ-Direct Line: special dividend ticks the boxes

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Direct Line one of two Stoxx 600 stocks hitting a 52-week high in an otherwise sluggish market.
** Stock gets an upgrade from Credit Suisse as good results are bolstered by a special dividend that broker says could become a regular feature.
** CS is latest in brokers upping estimates on the stock. The mean EPS for 2014 is up 1.4% over the past month with 5 analysts raising forecasts over that period, per StarMine.
** Stock has responded and is up 9%.
** Insurer earnings on the radar in Europe this week.
** Meanwhile CS also upgrades Generali to a "neutral" from "underperform" on valuation.
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.