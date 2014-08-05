New Issue-BNG adds 125 mln Swiss francs to 2024 bond

August 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 30, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 104.316

Reoffer price 103.566

Yield 0.864 pct

Spread Through 5.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 375 million Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0251153778

Original ISIN CH0241528741

