New Issue-Wells Frago prices dual tranche deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Frago & Co
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 30, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.456
Reoffer price 99.956
Yield 0.632 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0247902908
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 03, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.513
Reoffer price 99.813
Yield 1.27 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0247902916
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm