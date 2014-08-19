New Issue- Pfandbriefbank adds 370 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 21, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.826

Reoffer price 101.476

Yield 0.841 pct

Spread Minus 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.0bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raif

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 680 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0252505166

