New Issue-Canhou adds dual tranche deal

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal added on Wednesday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$2.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2024
Coupon 2.9 pct
Issue price 103.218
Yield 2.527 pct
Spread 45.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct Due 2024 Canada Bond
Full Fees 0.25 pct (0.15 pct selling & 0.1 pct M&U)
Notes The issue size wil total C$6.0 billion
When fungible
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount C$3.0 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2019
Coupon 3-Month CDOR - 6bp
Issue price 100.06
Discount Margin 3-Month CDOR - 7.1bp
Full Fees 0.1 pct (0.06 pct selling & 0.04 pct M&U)
Notes The issue size wil total C$5.5 billion
When fungible
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date August 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Bank &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
