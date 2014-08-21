New Issue- St Galler prices 450 mln sfr 2022 bond

Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower St Galler Kantonalbank AG
Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 9, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.305
Reoffer price 100.305
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) KBSG
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0252740250
