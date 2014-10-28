New Issue-BNS prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 02, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.988

Reoffer price 99.988

Yield 0.254 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1132503308

