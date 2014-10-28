New Issue-Hutchison Whampoa prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hutchison Whampoa International Ltd
(Hutchison Whampoa)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euros
Maturity Date October 31,2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.7480
Reoffer price 99.7480
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date October 31,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Credit Agricole-CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1132402709
