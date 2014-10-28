New Issue- Bank Of Nova Scotia prices 250 mln stg 2017 FRN

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date November 2, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Canada
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
