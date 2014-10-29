New Issue- Nestle prices 500 mln Euro 2021 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date November 08, 2021

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.2620

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date November 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DB, HSBC, JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1132789949

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)