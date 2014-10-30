Coal miner Walter Energy posts smaller loss as costs fall

Oct 30 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a smaller loss in the third quarter as its cost cutting efforts paid off.

Net loss narrowed to $98.9 million, or $1.48 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $100.7 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 28 percent to $329.5 million hurt by lower steelmaking coal prices. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)