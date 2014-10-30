Coal miner Walter Energy posts smaller loss as costs fall

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
Oct 30 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a smaller loss in the third quarter as its cost cutting efforts paid off.
Net loss narrowed to $98.9 million, or $1.48 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $100.7 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 28 percent to $329.5 million hurt by lower steelmaking coal prices. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.