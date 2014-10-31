New Issue- Novartis prices dual tranche deal

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Novartis Finance SA
Guarantor Novartis AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 9, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.134
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.8bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1134758116
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 9, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.697
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.7bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1134729794
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
