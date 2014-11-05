New Issue- EGW prices dual tranche deal

Nov 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Emissionszentrale Fur Gemeinnutzige Wohnbautrager
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 52.3 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 24, 2029
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.143
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0260067720
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50.6 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 24, 2024
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 101.698
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0260067712
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)