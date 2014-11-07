BUZZ-Intertek and Michael Page: fortunes diverging says Goldman

** Intertek among top risers on FTSE 100
with Michael Page among top fallers on FTSE 250, both on
Goldman Sachs ratings changes.
** In a sector note GS says Intertek's valuation (9.3x 2016E
EV/EBITDA) undervalues 9% projected annual EPS growth, upgrades
to "buy".
** Downgrades Michael Page to "neutral" to reflect profit
warning on 14 October
** "While growth has been improving over the last few
quarters, the weak and sometimes volatile macro data has
resulted in a de-rating in the shares especially since June
which we believe will not lift going into 2015 given the
continued weakness expected in Europe," GS says.
** Bank also upgrades Experian to "neutral", cuts
Randstad and Adecco to "neutral".
Chart on sector valuations: link.reuters.com/hah43w
** Goldman ratings summary: link.reuters.com/mah43w
