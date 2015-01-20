New Issue-IBRD adds 3.0 bln INR to 2016 bond

BRIEF-Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 6.00 pct
Reoffer price 101.750
Reoffer yield 5.000 pct
Payment Date January 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD (B&D)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 13 billion Indian Rupee when fungible
ISIN XS1078730584
* United States Patent and Trademark Office issued notice of allowance on first patent filed by co to protect its cancer detection technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 Nvidia Corp and Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday in a statement said the Japanese car maker would use Nvidia's microchip technology to develop self-driving vehicle systems planned for the next few years.