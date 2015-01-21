New Issue- CIBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor LP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.367

Reoffer yield 0.378 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp

Over the OBL 171

Payment Date January 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)