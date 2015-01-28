BRIEF-Sony to cut around 1,000 additional jobs in smartphone business - sources

UPDATE 2-Exchange operator CBOE beats estimates on higher transaction fees
May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as transaction fees more than doubled.
Jan 28 Sony Corp :
- to cut around 1,000 jobs in smartphone business, sources tell Reuters
- The Nikkei business daily earlier reported the cuts would be announced when the company announces its quarterly business results on Feb. 4.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai)
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and as software company Open Text Corp lost ground after its quarterly profit missed expectations.
BERLIN, May 9 A court in Berlin on Tuesday referred to the European Court of Justice a dispute in which German publishers want search engine providers such as Google to pay them for displaying parts of their newspaper articles online.