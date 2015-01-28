版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 09:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sony to cut around 1,000 additional jobs in smartphone business - sources

Jan 28 Sony Corp :

- to cut around 1,000 jobs in smartphone business, sources tell Reuters

- The Nikkei business daily earlier reported the cuts would be announced when the company announces its quarterly business results on Feb. 4.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai)
