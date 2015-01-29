版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 10:23 BJT

BRIEF-Apple smartphone sales on par with top seller Samsung in Q4-report

Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Samsung sells 74.5 million smartphones in December quarter-Strategy Analytics

* Apple smartphone sales on par with Samsung in Q4-Strategy Analytics Further company coverage: (Reporting By Miyoung Kim)
