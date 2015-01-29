版本:
New Issue-Glarner Kantonalbank prices 100 mln sfr 2027 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Glarner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 26,2027

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.235

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB(JLB) & GLKB(JLNB)

Listing SIX Swiss Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0269699176

