New Issue-Glarner Kantonalbank prices 100 mln sfr 2027 bond

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
ZURICH, May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Glarner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 26,2027
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.235
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB(JLB) & GLKB(JLNB)
Listing SIX Swiss Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0269699176
MILAN, May 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its fee-based business and help lift group profits.
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad