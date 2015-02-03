BRIEF-Hitachi Metals Techno says Carlyle-related fund to launch bid for it

Feb 3 Japan's Hitachi Metals Techno Ltd :

* Says Carlyle-related fund to launch bid for Hitachi Metals Techno at 1,600 yen a share

* Says Carlyle-related fund to buy Hitachi Metals Techno shares for 29.3 billion yen ($250 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.0400 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)