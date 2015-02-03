BRIEF-Hitachi Metals Techno says Carlyle-related fund to launch bid for it

BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28
* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance
Feb 3 Japan's Hitachi Metals Techno Ltd :
* Says Carlyle-related fund to launch bid for Hitachi Metals Techno at 1,600 yen a share
* Says Carlyle-related fund to buy Hitachi Metals Techno shares for 29.3 billion yen ($250 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.0400 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year