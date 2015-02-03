New Issue-SIG Combibloc prices 675 mln euro 2023 bond

FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SIG Combibloc Group AG
SIG Combibloc
Issue Amount 675 million euro
Maturity Date February 15,2023
Coupon 7.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 761 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the benchmark
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura & RBC
Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
RegS ISIN XS1176586862
144A ISIN XS1176587324
