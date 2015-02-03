BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp: sees weak year ahead

Feb 3 ** Media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp down 5.5 pct at $60.50 in extended
trading
** Says expects "some decline" to 2015 revenue, hurt by
lower income from search engine site Ask.com
** Recent adjustments to Google Inc's advertising
platform reduced presence of Ask.com marketing on Google, this
would hurt 2015 revenue, company said
** Sees current-quarter revenue growth "in the low teens"
and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization "down slightly year over year"
** Says Q1 revenue from Websites business would "decrease in
the mid-single digits from the changes at Ask.com". The business
includes websites such as Investopedia, About.com and
Dictionary.com
** Net income fell to $70.2 million, or 78 cents per share,
from $76.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier
** Up to Tuesday's close stock has fallen about 2 percent
since the company last reported results on Oct. 29
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)